Cannady accounted for 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3P, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's win over South Bay.

Cannady's role has eroded in correspondence with the emergence of Chris Chiozza, Jeremiah Martin and Justin Anderson, who were all added over the recent weeks. His 25 minutes Wednesday were nearly eight less than his season average and indicate a worrying trend for Cannady's fantasy value.