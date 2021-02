Cannady delivered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Cannady played less than 20 minutes off the bench, but that was more than enough for him to fill the stat sheet and produce on both ends of the court. His season debut is encouraging considering he already averaged 14.4 points per game last season.