Cannady delivered 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Cannady ended the regular season on a strong note, scoring in double digits in four straight games and reaching that mark in five of his last six outings. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, and he should remain a reliable contributor in their playoff debut against Erie on Monday.