Cannady recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Cannady found his stroke from long distance, tying a season-best with five threes in Wednesday's win. Though he's shooting just 39.7 percent overall, Cannady's drilling a solid 38.0 percent of his three-pointers on 8.3 attempts per game.