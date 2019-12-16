Devin Cannady: Scores 20 in win
Cannady scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's win over Lakeland.
Cannady continues to impress with his outside shooting abilities. Though he's hitting just 39.7 percent of his shots from the field, 8.4 of Cannady's 11.3 field goals come from behind the arc, where he's shooting at a 37.6 percent flip. Cannady's mastery of the three-point shot significantly improves his chances of gaining a roster spot in the NBA later this year.
