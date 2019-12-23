Cannady generated 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes Friday against Rio Grande.

Cannady managed to drop 23 points despite struggling with his shot from three for much of the game. It was the rookie's second-straight time over 20 points as he continues to step up in the wake of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's ascension to Brooklyn.