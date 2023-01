Cannady recorded three points (1-6 FT, 1-6 3PT) two rebounds, three assists and a block across 26 minutes of Thursday's 113-107 win over the Squadron.

Cannady was nearly invisible Thursday, garnering team lows in points and rebounds. He has been ice-cold through three regular-season contests, averaging 5.3 points on 24 percent shooting across 25.8 minutes.