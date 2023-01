Cannady submitted 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes of Saturday's 113-106 win over Texas.

Cannady struggled to get anything going Saturday, shooting a miserable 25 percent from the field while also turning the ball over three times. In eight appearances, Cannady has averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 31.0 minutes.