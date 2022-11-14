Cannady posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3PT, 3-3 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 36 minutes of action in Saturday's 112-105 loss to Ontario.

Cannady's role as a 3-and-D guard was only partially fulfilled Saturday, as he swiped three steals but only managed to sink one of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. Through four games, he has averaged 14.8 points in 34.1 minutes per contest and seems to have the starting shooting guard position locked down for the G League Lakers.