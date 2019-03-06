Devin Davis: Plays 27 minutes in win
Davis scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in the 111-108 win over Erie on Sunday.
More importantly, Davis played 27 minutes, far exceeding his season average of 15.5 minutes per contest. Lakeland continues to experiment with their rotation, using six players over 25 minutes Sunday, but it's fair to question whether this was simply a matchup-based decision, or one that precludes more involvement from Davis moving forward.
