Robinson posted 19 points (6-7 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Every other starter put up 12-plus field goals, but the 24-year-old finished second on the team in points. It helped that he seemed to shake off his free-throw woes for the night, as he's struggled from the line this year, making 62.4 percent of attempts.