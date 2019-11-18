Robsinson posted 28 points (12-30 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-115 loss to Maine.

Going 12 for 30 from the field is not an ideal scenario from a team perspective, but it's perfectly fine with volume-loving fantasy managers. Robinson scraped together a double-double as well, grabbing ten boards, but he also committed five turnovers. It's hard to imagine Robinson keeping pace with Sunday's shooting spree, however he'll continue to let it fly when the opportunity presents itself.