Devin Robinson: Out Sunday with ankle injury
Robinson won't play Sunday in the 905's game against the Nets due to ankle injury.
Robinson likely picked up the injury Feb. 25 in the 905's 113-96 win over Fort Wayne, during which he recorded 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Windy City.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...