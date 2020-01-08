Robinson recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Monday's G League win over Erie.

Robinson continues to be one of the team's most-efficient shooters, as he's dropped 52.5 percent of field-goal attempts this year. The 24-year-old has only played in 12 games this year since he battled a knee injury earlier this season, but he's averaging 19.9 points per contest.