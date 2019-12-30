Robinson (knee) posted 26 points (10-17 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Robinson appears fully over his knee injury, as he was extremely efficient from the field and even better from beyond the arc. He played 32 minutes in this contest, and so far, he's averaging 21.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year.