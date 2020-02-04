Robinson posted 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Robinson continues to hold down a starting role and produced a double-double in this loss. The 24-year-old has been quite the shooter, as he's knocked down 54.1 percent of field goals, but he's struggled from the line, hitting 59.7 percent of free throws.