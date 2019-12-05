Devin Robinson: Sitting Thursday with knee injury
Robinson remains sidelined Thursday versus Long Island due to a knee issue.
Robinson last took the floor Nov. 26 versus Windy City, when he dropped 25 points, and eight rebounds. It remains to be seen when the 24-year-old guard will be cleared to rejoin the action, but Robinson should return to a big role in the Raptors 905 rotation when healthy.
