Devin Vassell: Declares for draft

Vassell announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Florida State to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Vassell hasn't officially signed with an agent yet, but with most outlets projecting him as a first-round selection, he isn't expected to return to Florida State for his junior season. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard started 30 games for the Seminoles in 2019-20, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.5 percent from downtown. Vassell is unlikely to be a major offensive contributor in the NBA, but he could develop into an interesting 3-and-D wing.