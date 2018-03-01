Devin Williams: Double-doubles in G-League return
Williams was back with Maine for Wednesday's G-League game against Canton, tallying 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes.
Williams has been away from the team over the last few weeks while playing for Team USA in the FIBA qualifiers. However, he's since returned and didn't appear to have any problems getting back in a rhythm, notching his second straight double-double and 15th of the season.
