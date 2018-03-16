Devin Williams: Fifth straight double-double

Williams mustered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four steals during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the visiting Herd.

Impressively, this was William's fifth straight double-double and seventh one in his last eight games. The 23-year-old forward from West Virginia is currently the G League's third leading rebounder at 10.9 boards per game and, in addition, Williams is averaging 11.8 points per game which makes him a daily double-double candidate.