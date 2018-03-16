Devin Williams: Fifth straight double-double
Williams mustered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four steals during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the visiting Herd.
Impressively, this was William's fifth straight double-double and seventh one in his last eight games. The 23-year-old forward from West Virginia is currently the G League's third leading rebounder at 10.9 boards per game and, in addition, Williams is averaging 11.8 points per game which makes him a daily double-double candidate.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...