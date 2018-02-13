Devin Williams: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster

Williams will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 23 year old West Virginia product has averaged a double-double this season for the Maine Red Claws, averaging 10.9 points, 10.3 boards, and 1.8 assists per game over 35 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.