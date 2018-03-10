Devin Williams: Monster night

Williams totaled 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and one steal during Friday's 114-108 loss to the BayHawks.

Williams was a monster in the paint for the Red Claws Friday, recording a double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds. Currently, the 6-9 forward is the G League's third leading rebound at 10.8 boards per game. In addition, a double-double for the 23-year-old out of West Virginia is a regular occurrence, as he adds 11.4 points per game.