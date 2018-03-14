Devin Williams: Stays hot in loss

Williams delivered and efficient 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 126-125 road loss to the Delaware 87ers.

Tuesday's effort marked the lanky center's fourth straight double-double. The short-handed Red Claws played all five starters 35 or more minutes during the tight loss. Expect Williams to continue to receive big minutes in the remaining four games for the Crustacean Nation. Williams has averaged 13 boards per contest over his last seven games.