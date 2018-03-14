Devin Williams: Stays hot in loss
Williams delivered and efficient 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 126-125 road loss to the Delaware 87ers.
Tuesday's effort marked the lanky center's fourth straight double-double. The short-handed Red Claws played all five starters 35 or more minutes during the tight loss. Expect Williams to continue to receive big minutes in the remaining four games for the Crustacean Nation. Williams has averaged 13 boards per contest over his last seven games.
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...