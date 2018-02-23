Devin Williams: With Team USA until Feb. 28

Williams did not play during Wednesday's 105-98 loss to Long Island due to participating for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games.

As a result, Williams is also slated to miss the Red Claws' next two games this weekend. The FIBA World Cup Qualifying games end on Monday, so the West Virginia product is expected to return with the Red Claws during their game on Feb. 28 at Canton. Williams is averaging a double-double this season with 10.9 points and 10.3 rebounds during his second year in the G-League.