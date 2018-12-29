Devon Baulkman: Active Thursday

Baulkman (concussion) was active for Thursday's game against the Go-Go.

Baulkman has missed parts of December with a concussion, but he was able to play, albeit three minutes, Thursday. Baulkman has been playing in the 15-20 minute range in 14 games with Westchester this season, so expect him to reach that mark in the coming games.

