Devon Baulkman: Held out Thursday
Baulkman was a DNP-CD for Thursday's tilt with Canton.
It's unclear why coach Robert Wedann opted to sit Baulkman, though it fortunately, doesn't appear to be injury-related. The 28-year-old has struggled with his effectiveness in a limited bench role this year and could be on his way out of the rotation.
