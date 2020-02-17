Play

Devon Baulkman: Held out Thursday

Baulkman was a DNP-CD for Thursday's tilt with Canton.

It's unclear why coach Robert Wedann opted to sit Baulkman, though it fortunately, doesn't appear to be injury-related. The 28-year-old has struggled with his effectiveness in a limited bench role this year and could be on his way out of the rotation.

Our Latest Stories