Devon Baulkman: In double figures again

Baulkman recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 loss to Long Island.

The 26-year-old guard out of Tennessee has now scored in double figures in four of his last six games, when before the steak, he had failed to reach 10-plus points once. Baulkman is averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds with Westchester this season.