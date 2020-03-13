Devon Baulkman: Paces bench in loss

Baulkman generated 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mad Ants.

Baulkman made the most of his 16 minutes of playing time, unleashing a flurry of threes that caused him to lead the Drive's bench in both points and net rating. While the 28-year-old's struggled for much of the season, Wednesday's outing could be a signal that Baulkman's coming out of his season-long funk.