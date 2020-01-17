Devon Baulkman: Paces team with 16 points
Baulkman registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over College Park.
Baulkman came through with one of his best performances of the season, managing to lead all Grand Rapids scorers from the bench. Despite playing important rotational minutes, Baulkman's struggled to translate his run into meaningful consistent production. Overall, he's averaging just 5.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.
