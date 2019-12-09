Devon Baulkman: Plays five minutes in loss
Baulkman recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in five minutes during Sunday's loss to College Park.
Baulkman's role continues to diminish as he's been unable to get things going offensively. The 28-year-old's shooting may soon be left out of the rotation as he's averaging 4.3 points with horrific splits of 31.5 percent from the field, 29.3 percent from three and 40.0 percent from the line in 13.0 minutes per game this season.
