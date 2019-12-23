Devon Baulkman: Rough shooting night in loss

Baulkman contributed four points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 12 minutes Sunday agaisnt the Stars.

Although Baulkman struggled with his shot, he contributed to winning basketball, finishing with a plus-12 net rating in Sunday's hard-fought defeat. In 17 games this season for the Drive, Baulkman's contributing very little in the way of counting stats and is scoring just 4.5 points in 12.8 minutes per game.