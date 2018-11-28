Devon Baulkman: Scoreless in 14 minutes of run

Baulkman missed all four of his shot attempts, going scoreless over 14 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 blowout over the Windy City Bulls.

The Tennessee product did grab three rebounds and blocked two shots. Despite a slight uptick in playing time, Baulkman's stats are down slightly relative to last season with Westchester. At 27 years of age, the window to prove himself as Association worthy is quickly closing.