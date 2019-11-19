Devon Baulkman: Scores 12 off bench

Baulkman contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's win over Westchester.

Baulkman took revenge on his former team, leading the Drive's second unit in scoring and finishing with a plus-eight net rating on the day. Despite holding a steady role, Baulkman hasn't been able to get much going statistically and is averaging just 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 20.6 minutes off the bench this year.