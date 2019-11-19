Devon Baulkman: Scores 12 off bench
Baulkman contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's win over Westchester.
Baulkman took revenge on his former team, leading the Drive's second unit in scoring and finishing with a plus-eight net rating on the day. Despite holding a steady role, Baulkman hasn't been able to get much going statistically and is averaging just 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 20.6 minutes off the bench this year.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...