Devon Baulkman: Waived by Westchester

Baulkman was waived by Westchester on Tuesday, RealGM.com reports.

The move was made in order to free up a roster spot for guard Kenneth Savage. Baulkman played in 39 contests for Westchester, averaging 20.9 minutes, 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his second season with the organization.

