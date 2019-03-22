Devon Baulkman: Waived by Westchester
Baulkman was waived by Westchester on Tuesday, RealGM.com reports.
The move was made in order to free up a roster spot for guard Kenneth Savage. Baulkman played in 39 contests for Westchester, averaging 20.9 minutes, 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his second season with the organization.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.