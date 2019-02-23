Devon Bookert: Scores 16 in Austin debut

Bookert finished Friday's loss to South Bay with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot.

Bookert put together a solid debut with Austin, who acquired the guard last week with a handful of current members expected to compete in USA Basketball over the next two weeks. Bookert who averaged 15.5 points in the 2017-18 season with USK Praha in the Czech Republic, will likely be a minor rotational piece for Austin throughout the duration of his current contract.