Dotson tallied 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Friday in Windy City's 115-103 victory versus Motor City.

Dotson led the G League Bulls in scoring in the win and also dished a team-high eight dimes. The 22-year-old has been on quite a run of late, registering at least 21 points in six consecutive contests. Dotson is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.2 boards over that stretch.