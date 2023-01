Dotson delivered 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to Long Island.

Dotson was efficient from the field and active on the glass, but he didn't contribute in other categories. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 outings with the Go-Go and is averaging 13.3 points per game on the season.