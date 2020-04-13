Devon Dotson: Entering draft

Dotson announced Monday that he'll enter the 2020 NBA Draft with the intention of forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility, Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com reports.

The point guard was the engine of the Kansas offense in 2019-20, putting up 18.1 points to go with 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 34.9 minutes per game while providing 46.8/83.0/30.9 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and downtown. Dotson's lack of size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and lackluster efficiency from distance may push him out of the first round, but he shouldn't slip past the second round. ESPN ranks Dotson as the No. 31 overall prospect in the draft.