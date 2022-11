Dotson posted 20 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Blue Coats.

Dotson endured a slow start to the season since he only scored eight points in the campaign opener, but he has bounced back since then with back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. His shooting numbers still need some work, though, as he's making just 36 percent of his field-goal attempts and a mere 16.7 percent of his long-range shots.