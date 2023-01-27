Dotson finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.

Dotson carried Capital City in this contest and was impressive both as a scorer and playmaker, but the rest of the team didn't perform up to par, and the Go-Go ended up losing to Windy City. Dotson has struggled to replicate the numbers he posted last season with the Windy City Bulls, but he's still posting a decent 12.9 points with 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.