Dotson recorded 22 points (101-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Monday's win over College Park.

The Wizards recently waived Dotson, but he should remain a regular starter for Capital City while waiting for another offer at the NBA level. Dotson is averaging 12.6 points while shooting 52.3 percent from the field in nine starts for the Go-Go.