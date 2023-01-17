The Wizards waived Dotson on Tuesday.
Dotson was on a two-way contract and made six appearances for the Wizards, posting 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 8.8 minutes per game. He was averaging 13.1 points across 21 appearances for the Capital City Go-Go, so he'll likely land a G League contract before too long.
