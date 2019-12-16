Devon Hall: Latches on with Blue
Hall inked a contract with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Monday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
After being waived by the Thunder last week, Hall agreed to terms to stay with their G League affiliate for the remainder of the season. In three prior appearances with the Blue, Hall had posted averages of 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.2 minutes. He started all three games and figures to be an important contributor moving forward.
