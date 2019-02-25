Hall agreed to a contract Monday with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

A 2018 second-round pick by the Thunder, Hall began his professional career in the Australian National Basketball League this fall. With the NBL season coming to a close for his club, the Cairns Taipans, Hall will now return stateside to get in some more game action with the Thunder's G League affiliate. With a strong showing over the next few weeks, Hall could earn an invitation to Thunder training camp in 2019-20.