Devon Hall: Sinks game-winning shot
Hall finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes during Friday's 69-68 win over Croatia in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League
Hall found himself in a mismatch in the paint but lofted above Croatia's interior to drop the game-winnier. With Russell Westbrook's departure, the moment may have arrived for the Virginia product to make an impact for the Thunder. While Chris Paul will direct the offense, they find themselves thin in the frontcourt. Hall has a good chance to receive a return invite to the G-League at the bare minimum.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...