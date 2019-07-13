Hall finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes during Friday's 69-68 win over Croatia in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League

Hall found himself in a mismatch in the paint but lofted above Croatia's interior to drop the game-winnier. With Russell Westbrook's departure, the moment may have arrived for the Virginia product to make an impact for the Thunder. While Chris Paul will direct the offense, they find themselves thin in the frontcourt. Hall has a good chance to receive a return invite to the G-League at the bare minimum.