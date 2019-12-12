Devon Hall: Waived by Thunder
Hall was waived by the Thunder on Thursday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Hall, who signed a two-way deal with the Thunder in September, appeared in five games for Oklahoma City before being let go. He appeared in three games for the team's G League affiliate and posted averages of 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 31.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.