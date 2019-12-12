Play

Hall was waived by the Thunder on Thursday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Hall, who signed a two-way deal with the Thunder in September, appeared in five games for Oklahoma City before being let go. He appeared in three games for the team's G League affiliate and posted averages of 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 31.2 minutes per game.

