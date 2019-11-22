Devontae Cacok: Fifth straight double-double
Cacok posted 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 FT) and 14 rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Iowa.
Another game, another double-double for Cacok, who notched his fifth straight with a solid performance. His 17 points and 14 rebounds were both team-bests as he improved his season average to 16.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
