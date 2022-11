Cacok posted 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 137-112 loss to Wisconsin.

Cacok totaled just six points over his two appearances leading up to Tuesday's matchup, but he bounced back by shooting 53.3 percent from the floor against the Herd. He now has two double-doubles over the first five games of the G League campaign.