Devontae Cacok: Logs double-double off bench
Cacok posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 FT) and 14 rebounds over 22 minutes in Monday's loss to Memphis.
Making an impact off the bench, Cacok paced the Lakers by notching his fourth double-double in as many games with a team-best 20 points and game-high 14 rebounds. The 23-year-old has averaged 16 points and 11.5 rebounds so far this season.
