Cacok logged 28 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Charge.

Cacok led the Cruise with a season-high 28 points Saturday and posted his second double-double in the last three games. However, his efforts weren't enough to lead the team to the win as Motor City settled for its sixth loss over the first seven games of the year.